/Deepika Padukone is not part of The White Lotus - here’s why she declined



For the past few weeks, reports have been rife that Deepika Padukone was finally going to be part of the much-loved show The White Lotus Season 4. While her fans and Indian audiences were excited to watch the actress, disappointing news has now emerged that she is not doing the show.

Deepika and her involvement in the Emmy-winning series have been in talks for years. Earlier, it was learned that she was approached for Season 3, which featured BLACKPINK’s Lisa. However, she had to let go of the opportunity due to her pregnancy. Now that she has returned to work, the actress was reportedly set to join the show.

Deepika Padukone is no longer part of The White Lotus, reports

As excitement around Padukone's participation in the show gripped movie buffs, Variety India has learned that the actress turned down the project due to the audition process.

It has been confirmed that Deepika was indeed approached for the role, but she was required to go through an audition for the part. Because of this, she declined the project.

“Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus. The makers were very keen on auditioning actors before signing them on. Deepika was not keen on auditioning and that was the reason why the White Lotus opportunity had to be passed,” an industry source told Variety India.

The makers of the show have been keen on Padukone on the board for over the two season. But seems like, this partnership will not be executed anytime soon. If she would have said, this project will mark her Hollywood return, nine years after her appearance in xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017).

The actress was expected to share the screen with Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario, and others.

The White Lotus season 4: What we know

After three superhit seasons, Mike White’s dark comedy anthology series is set to return and this year, the season will take place at Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez, France. The fourthcoming season will return with old and new characters.

The cast of season 4 includes Helena Bonham Carter,Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, AlexanderLudwig, ChrisMessina, AJ Michalka and Sandra Bernhard. The sources have told Variety that the story will also unfold along the French Riviera and in Paris.

Season 1 was set in Hawaii, season 2 took viewers to Italy, and season 3 was set in Thailand.