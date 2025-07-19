/The Thomas Crown Affair movie: Taylor Russell exits Michael B Jordan's directorial? Here's the truth

The Thomas Crown Affair, a 1999 classic which is being remade, will be helmed by Michael B Jordan. The OG film, starring Pierce Brosnan and Faye Dunaway, had once hooked everyone in theatres. But, seems like the film is going through a tiny rough phase, as reports of actress Taylor Russell have surfaced and the search has already begun for her character's recast.

Why did Taylor Russell exit The Thomas Crown Affair?

According to reports, Taylor Russell was supposed to star opposite Michael B Jordan (apart from the direction of the film). But, the Hollywood actress has exited the film due to creative differences, and the studio will be recasting her role.

Coming to Michael B Jordan, he will be helming the film after his movie Creed III. He will also produce via his Outlier Society, along with Elizabeth Raposo. There are reports that confirm that the features will get an exclusive and global run in theatres with the backing of Amazon MGM.

What do we know about The Thomas Crown Affair?

The Thomas Crown Affair was first brought by Norman Jewison in 1968 and starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. McQueen played a wealthy businessman who happened to be a bank robber on the side, and when an insurance investigator (Dunaway) got on his trail, the two had an affair as he planned another heist.

Then came a remake in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo. The classic film tells the story of Thomas Crown, who has everything a mortal man could ask for, which is why his life is devoid of excitement. He begins stealing works of art for sheer thrill. However, investigator Catherine is on to him.