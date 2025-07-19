/Rakesh Roshan undergoes successful neck angioplasty, family shares update

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s father and noted film director Rakesh Roshan has undergone a successful neck angioplasty and is recovering in a Mumbai hospital. The news comes after recent reports that Roshan was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai following a health scare. His daughter Sunaina Roshan shared that Rakesh Roshan is “completely fine now”.

Sunaina Roshan shares update on surgery

Speaking with Amar Ujala Digital, Sunaina said, “Yes, papa had an angioplasty in his neck, but he’s perfectly fine now. There’s nothing to worry about. He’s resting.” According to a report by India Forum, Hrithik Roshan, his partner Saba Azad, and his sister Sunaina were a constant presence at the hospital.

Hrithik Roshan to direct Krrish 4 as franchise enters new phase

On the work front, a few months ago, Rakesh Roshan had announced that he would be stepping down as the director of the popular Bollywood superhero franchise Krrish, and that Hrithik Roshan would be directing the upcoming Krrish 4, marking his directorial debut.

Speaking about Hrithik directing the project, Rakesh shared at the time, “Hrithik has always been at the forefront, right from Koi... Mil Gaya and both the Krrish films. We have been aligned from the start. Now is the right time for Hrithik to take Krrish forward for decades.”

Krrish 4 in pre-production, Priyanka Chopra to return

He also said the script for the film has been completed, and that Krrish 4 is currently in pre-production and will be co-produced by Yash Raj Films Studios. Actress Priyanka Chopra has confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Priya Mehra in the movie.

Rakesh Roshan kicked off the franchise with the 2003 blockbuster Koi... Mil Gaya and followed it up in 2006 with Krrish and Krrish 3 in 2013. The franchise has grossed ₹605 crores ($70 million) worldwide across its three entries and is India’s most successful superhero saga.

