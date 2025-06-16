/Is Jackson Wang part of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4? Here’s what the rapper said

Singer-rapper Jackson Wang’s recent photo with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan sparked speculations of a possible collaboration for Krrish 4. The K-pop star is on his second visit to India and has collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh on the song Buck. Wang calls himself a fan of the Punjabi Singer and claims Hrithik and he do not talk of work when they meet.

Is Jackson Wang part of Krrish 4?



During his recent India trip, Jackson met Hrithik Roshan, the pictures of which emerged on social media platforms. It also sparked rumours of a possible collaboration on Krrish 4, with Jackson himself teasing that he might be a part of the film. However, while speaking to PTI recently, Jackson refuted the rumours.



Acknowledging that Krrish 4 is a big movie, Jackson revealed that he is not part of it and that meeting Hrithik was not for professional reasons. "When we're together, especially Hrithik and I, we don't talk about work. So work-related stuff is never brought up in our conversation."

Jackson recently teased about being a part of Krrish 4

Recently, in an interview with Elle India, Jackson teased about being a part of the film. "I think he’s preparing for a new movie, Krrish 4. I don’t know, maybe I’ll be able to participate in the soundtrack. Or you know, maybe…I’ve never acted before. So maybe this’ll be my first time acting. Maybe in the movie, you see me and I come out and I die right away," Jackson had said.

More about Jackson Wang’s India tip

Jackson took a trip to Mumbai to promote his upcoming album Magic Man 2, a follow-up to his 2022 album Magic Man. He previously visited the country for a performance at Lollapalooza India in 2023.

The Hong Kong-based rapper not only met Hrithik Roshan but also his family. Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram and shared a group picture in which Jackson stood beside Hrithik. The duo twinned in their black outfits. Sharing the photo, Rakesh wrote, “Jackson welcome & God bless!”

Jackson also met musicians and singers like Pritam, Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami and filmmaker Karan Johar at a get-together.

About Hrithik Roshan’s next films

Hrithik will be next seen in the film War 2 which also stars Jr NTR. With Krrish 4, Hrithik will mark his directorial debut. The Krrish franchise, launched in 2003 by Rakesh Roshan, has attained cult status over the years. The first film in the franchise was Koi Mil Gaya (2003), which introduced Rohit Mehra and his alien friend. The success continued with Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013).