Disha Patani takes K-pop star Jackson Wang on a trip around Mumbai
Mumbai witnessed the grand Lollapalooza music festival last weekend. The festival saw several international artists performing for the Indian audience which also included several Bollywood actors. K-pop star Jackson Wang was also part of the artist lineup at the festival. While many of the artists left soon after their gig, it seems Wang stayed back to explore Mumbai and guess who gave him company? None other than Bollywood star Disha Patani.
Disha recently shared a post on her social media where she can be seen with the Korean pop star. The clip starts with Jackson Wang performing on stage at Lollapalooza and is followed by videos of Disha Patani and Jackson Wang in a cycle rickshaw. Disha also shared a video of them interacting with a young girl in the same post. In the caption, Disha Patani wrote, “A beast on stage, and an angel off. Keep spreading your love and light around the world @jacksonwang852g7 #magicman.”
Not just Disha, Wang also enjoyed a private meet-up with Hrithik Roshan and his parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. An image of the meeting was shared by the singer.
“#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally…Such an amazing experience with all of you since the moment at the airport to seeing you all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honour. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often,” Wang wrote in the caption.
Meanwhile, a few weeks back Disha Patani was also seen spending time with India's first K-pop star Sriya Lenka. The two performed at the same event in Orissa and later spend some time together. Sharing the photo, Sriya expressed her admiration for Disha, calling her one of her favourite actresses and a beautiful soul. In the caption of the post, Sriya Lekha wrote: “Look who is here. One of my favourite actresses, Disha Patani. You are such a beautiful soul. So nice to meet you di.”