Disha Patani takes K-pop star Jackson Wang on a trip around Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed the grand Lollapalooza music festival last weekend. The festival saw several international artists performing for the Indian audience which also included several Bollywood actors. K-pop star Jackson Wang was also part of the artist lineup at the festival. While many of the artists left soon after their gig, it seems Wang stayed back to explore Mumbai and guess who gave him company? None other than Bollywood star Disha Patani.

Disha recently shared a post on her social media where she can be seen with the Korean pop star. The clip starts with Jackson Wang performing on stage at Lollapalooza and is followed by videos of Disha Patani and Jackson Wang in a cycle rickshaw. Disha also shared a video of them interacting with a young girl in the same post. In the caption, Disha Patani wrote, “A beast on stage, and an angel off. Keep spreading your love and light around the world @jacksonwang852g7 #magicman.”

Not just Disha, Wang also enjoyed a private meet-up with Hrithik Roshan and his parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. An image of the meeting was shared by the singer.