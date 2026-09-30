/The Flood: Jennifer Lawrence to star in Zach Cregger's upcoming sci-fi thriller

Jennifer Lawrence has joined the cast of a new sci-fi project with filmmaker Zach Cregger, titled The Flood. It is an original sci-fi thriller that Cregger will write, direct and produce. Backed by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, the story and other details about the film are still under wraps. However, according to reports, Cregger has previously hinted that it will explore a setting in outer space.

Production is expected to take place in Europe, with filming reportedly planned to begin in 2027.

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Jennifer Lawrence teams up with Zach Cregger

The filmmaker is known for projects such as the 2022 horror film Barbarian and Weapons, which became a major worldwide box-office success after its 2025 release.

Cregger has since directed Resident Evil, his adaptation of the popular video game franchise, which recently arrived in theatres.

The Flood marks his next original feature and reunites him with collaborators from Weapons.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment is producing the film alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.

Speaking about the project, Cregger said, "Mike, Pam and the whole Warner Bros/New Line team were an absolute dream to collaborate with on Weapons, and I couldn’t be happier to dive in with them again. Jennifer is one of a kind, and I’m beyond excited to see her in this role."

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Warner Bros. Motion Picture co-chairs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy also praised Lawrence’s casting, and said, "Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most gifted and compelling actors working today, and we are thrilled to have her at the center of Zach’s bold and wholly original vision for ‘The Flood.’ Following our extraordinary experience together on ‘Weapons,’ we could not be more excited to reunite with Zach and the team at Vertigo, as well as Amblin to bring this ambitious film to audiences around the world.”

The Flood is set to arrive on August 11, 2028.