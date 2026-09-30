/Dancing with the Stars season 35: Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart eliminated during Yacht Rock Night

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 is only three weeks in, but the competition is already serving up major surprises and shocks. During Tuesday night’s Yacht Rock Night, Taylor Hanson and his partner, Britt Stewart, said goodbye. Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, the sudden departure of one of the most acclaimed couples left the audience stunned and viewers at home in disbelief.

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 shocking elimination

Tuesday night’s Yacht Rock Night witnessed the shocking elimination of Taylor and Britt, who performed a foxtrot to “What a Fool Believes” by The Doobie Brothers. The judges scored them 18 out of 30 points.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The low judges’ score, combined with viewer votes from home, put them among the bottom. The couples were joined by Jackson Olson and Emma Slater and Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson, who were all later saved.

It was a tie between Amber and Pasha, and Harry and Jenna, both earned 24 out of 30 points for the night.

Tuesday's scoreboard?

Following Tuesday's aired episode, the day's scoreboard is as follows. Here are the full scores of Dancing with the Stars season 35.

Amber & Pasha: 24

Maura & Mark: 22

Tatyana & Jan: 21

Jenna & Val: 21

Julia & Ezra: 19

Guillermo & Witney: 15

Harry & Jenna: 24

Taylor & Britt: 18

Ciara & Brandon: 18

Jackson & Emma: 18

Connor & Rylee: 20

Tyler & Sharna: 17

Ezra & Daniella: 21

About Dancing with the Stars Season 35