‘Dancing With the Stars’ announces 2026 Live Tour: Everything to know about the pro dancers, cities and dates

Julianne Hough, the co-host of the acclaimed series Dancing With the Stars, announced the 2026 Live Tour, beginning on January 22, 2026. People across the United States and Canada, get ready to be amazed as many dancers will take the stage to showcase their electrifying moves that will definitely leave everyone wowed. Once again, the tour will be headed by one of the most talented Emmy Award-winning choreographers, Mandy Moore. The tour will be a blast of thrills and entertainment for the 74 dates that are mentioned below. Take a look at the confirmed list of pro dancers performing on tour, including the dates for viewers to witness it.

List of the Pro dancers who will perform in the Live Tour

The show will begin on January 22, 2026, at Akron Civic Theater in Ohio, before exploring the roads and ending up at Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater on May 2, 2026. Here's the list of dancers who will return with their power-packed performances to mark their presence and entertain the audience.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Valentin Chmerkovskiy with her wife, Jenna Johnson, and their baby

Alan Bersten

Daniella Karagach

Pasha Pashkov

Emma Slater

Ezra Sosa

New Additions to the show are as follows:

Brandon Armstrong

Britt Stewart

Hailey Bills

When will the Tickets go live?

The contest has also shared news about the Live Tour on their Instagram account, creating hype on social media, stating that tickets will be on sale from October 10 at 10 a.m. local time and a presale will be available for Mirrorball Membership holders on October 8. For more such details, the audience can check the tour's official website for ticket availability and prices.

Confirmed 74 dates for Dancing With the Stars' Live Tour 2026

JAN 22- AKRON, OH

JAN 23- VERONA, NY

JAN 24- BOSTON, MA

JAN 27- BANGOR, ME

JAN 28- PORTLAND, ME

JAN 29- MANCHESTER, NH

JAN 30- UNCASVILLE, CT

JAN 31- UNCASVILLE, CT

FEB 01- NIAGARA FALLS, ON

FEB 03- BUFFALO, NY

FEB 04- UNIVERSITY PARK, PA

FEB 05- HERSHEY, PA

FEB 06- PHILADELPHIA, PA

FEB 07- ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

FEB 10- WHITE PLAINS, NY

FEB 12- SCHENECTADY, NY

FEB 13- WILLIAMSPORT, PA

FEB 14- NEWARK, NJ

FEB 15- NEW YORK, NY

FEB 17 & 18- BETHLEHEM

FEB 19- BALTIMORE, MD

FEB 20- NATIONAL HARBOR, MD



FEB 22- PITTSBURGH, PA

FEB 24- DETROIT, MI

FEB 25- INDIANAPOLIS, IN

FEB 26- AMES, IA

FEB 27- ST. LOUIS, MO

FEB 28- CINCINNATI, OH

MAR 01- PEORIA, IL

MAR 03- MILWAUKEE, WI

MAR 04- MINNEAPOLIS, MN

MAR 05- KANSAS CITY, MO

MAR 06- ROSEMONT, IL

MAR 08- GRAND RAPIDS, MI

MAR 10- COLUMBUS, OH

MAR 11- NASHVILLE, TN

MAR 12- KNOXVILLE, TN

MAR 13- RICHMOND, VA

MAR 14- CHARLOTTE, NC

MAR 15- DURHAM, NC

MAR 17- VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

MAR 18- GREENSBORO, NC

MAR 19- NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

MAR 20- SPARTANBURG, SC

MAR 21- HUNTSVILLE, AL

MAR 22- BIRMINGHAM, AL

MAR 24- JACKSONVILLE, FL

MAR 25- DAYTONA BEACH, FL

MAR 26- ORLANDO, FL

MAR 27 & 28- CLEARWATER, FL

MAR 29- HOLLYWOOD, FL

MAR 31- ATLANTA, GA

APR 01- MEMPHIS, TN

APR 02- NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

APR 03- BILOXI, MS

APR 04- BILOXI, MS

APR 09- SUGAR LAND, TX

APR 10- IRVING, TX

APR 11- WICHITA, KS



APR 12- DENVER, CO

APR 15- SEATTLE, WA

APR 16- PORTLAND, OR

APR 17- EUGENE, OR

APR 18- SAN JOSE, CA

APR 19- RENO, NV

APR 21- SACRAMENTO, CA

APR 22- SAN DIEGO, CA

APR 23- COSTA MESA, CA

APR 24- LAS VEGAS, NV

APR 25- LOS ANGELES, CA