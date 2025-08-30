/The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga reveals chilling details while filming the horror movie: 'We are caught between...'

American actress Vera Farmiga gained global recognition after featuring in the The Conjuring franchise. The actress established her status in the film industry by portraying the role of paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren. She recently opened up about the weird experiences she faced during the filming.

Vera Farmiga shares hair-rising details about filming of The Conjuring

In an interview with E! News, Vera Farmiga shared her ordeal of injuries mysteriously appearing on her body every time she films a Conjuring film. She said, "Yeah, I got battered. It depends whether it's upside down or not, whether they're crosses or upside down crosses. I guess it depends on how I show you my leg".

She further said, "We don't like talking about it. We're caught between a rock and a hard place- sensationalizing this and selling a movie."

All about the upcoming Conjuring film

The upcoming supernatural horror film of the Conjuring franchise, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, is helmed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg.

It is based on the true-life investigations of the Smurl haunting made by the Warrens through an original story co-authored by James Wan and Johnson-McGoldrick. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who reprise their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, along with Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.