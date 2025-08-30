/The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga reveals chilling details while filming the horror movie: 'We are caught between...'

Hollywood actress Vera Farmiga has opened up about the paranormal experiences she had when she was filming for The Conjuring franchise. The next installment is scheduled to release on September 5.
American actress Vera Farmiga gained global recognition after featuring in the The Conjuring franchise. The actress established her status in the film industry by portraying the role of paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren. She recently opened up about the weird experiences she faced during the filming.
In an interview with E! News, Vera Farmiga shared her ordeal of injuries mysteriously appearing on her body every time she films a Conjuring film. She said, "Yeah, I got battered. It depends whether it's upside down or not, whether they're crosses or upside down crosses. I guess it depends on how I show you my leg".
She further said, "We don't like talking about it. We're caught between a rock and a hard place- sensationalizing this and selling a movie."
The upcoming supernatural horror film of the Conjuring franchise, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, is helmed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg.
It is based on the true-life investigations of the Smurl haunting made by the Warrens through an original story co-authored by James Wan and Johnson-McGoldrick. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who reprise their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, along with Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.
It is the sequel to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) and the ninth installment of The Conjuring Universe. Chaves returns as director from the previous film, and James Wan and Peter Safran return to produce. The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 5, 2025.