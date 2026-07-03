Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have already taken their relationship to the next level. A new report has surfaced that the couple have quietly exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony before their widely reported Madison Square Garden celebration. Let's delve in to know details of the duo's wedding.

Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot?

The Labyrinth hitmaker and the Kansas City Chief have already wed ahead of their big Madison Square Garden bash, as per the report of PageSix. Sources stated in the same report the couple are officially Mr and Mrs Kelce after saying ‘I do’ in private. In addition, the source also said the couple exchanged vows in front of a tiny group of loved ones. “They are already married,” one source insisted.

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However, the same report suggests that New York State wedding licenses are sealed, making them unavailable to the public. Security insiders at Manhattan's City Clerk's Office said they had not seen a wedding licence for Swift recently, adding, "We would know.”

The outlet also reported that a New York marriage licence is valid for 60 days and normally requires a 24-hour waiting period before a legal wedding ceremony can take place, although a judge can waive that requirement.

Where did Taylor and Travis get married?

Another source from PageSix said there were rumours that the small ceremony recently took place in Tennessee, where Swift moved when she was just 14 to become a songwriter. In addition, Taylor Swift's private jet made a series of stops on Sunday in cities where the couple's closest family members live. Followed by departing Nashville, the jet landed in Philadelphia, where Kelce's father, Ed, lives.

Pennsylvania is also home to Kelce's older brother Jason and his wife, Kylie. The jet then flew to Tampa, where Swift's father, Scott, resides, before returning to Nashville. The aircraft stayed there until June 30, when it headed back to New York City. The representatives of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are yet to confirm or speak about the rumoured wedding.