/Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding invites include NDAs? Here's what we know

Speculations around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding celebrations are growing with each day. A report has emerged that guests who have been invited have been required to sign NDAs alongside. Reportedly, invitees are allegedly receiving electronic invitations along with NDAs to prevent details from leaking. Let's delve in to know more details.

Have wedding guests been asked to sign NDAs?

As per the report of NBC News, a source who is among the invitees stated that 1,100 people are expected to attend the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding festivities at MSG on July 3. Moreover, the source also reported that invitees were sent non-disclosure agreements along with electronic invitations. The person also said multiple performances are expected from various artists.

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Earlier, a spokesperson for Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office confirmed the existence of an event permit for the area around Madison Square Garden between July 2 and July 4. As per the spokesperson, the permit requests a crowd size between 500 and 999 people. The permit also requests a tent and street closures around the garden.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's relationship

Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's love story began in September 2023, months after Kelce revealed that he had tried to hand over a bracelet to the singer during her concert. However, when Taylor Swift appeared at Kelce's game in Kansas City the same year, everyone was shocked, as it went on to become one of the most talked-about moments of the year.

The couple announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, via a joint Instagram post featuring photos of a floral-filled garden proposal. Kelce had proposed with a custom-designed ring in Kansas City, following two years of dating. The engagement ring is an “old mine brilliant-cut” diamond designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.