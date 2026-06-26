

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are set to marry in the first week of July. But where? At Madison Square Garden in New York City? Reports are swirling across social media, but without any confirmation.

It has long been rumored that the wedding may take place at the packed NYC venue. With these reports, it has been learned that the NYPD has already been warned about Swifties, who may gather around MSG to catch a glimpse of the pop star.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding buzz grows!

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Ditching LA and even Europe, Taylor and her boyfriend Kelce may have decided to say 'I do' at the sports arena in Manhattan. The buzz around the wedding grew even more after sources confirmed to CNN that a permit application to hold “an event” at MSG has officially been submitted by an event company that also works as a wedding planner.

Amid all this, Variety has learned that police have been warned about a July 3 wedding that could draw fans to the area.

MSG is known for hosting games and is also home to the now-champion New York Knicks and the New York Rangers.

The area is congested and sits near the city's transportation hubs, already making it a place that is packed with people 24/7.

Without revealing their identities, the two cops, who were pertrolling around MSG, has revealed that have been brufed about they said, ''have been briefed about a potential influx of Taylor Swift fans, paparazzi and onlookers on the day, and that it’s been a topic of discussion.''

At the same time, CNN has learned that streets are set to be blocked off, and invitations have also been issued. But some of Madison Square Garden’s cops don't believe the Taylor Swift wedding rumors.

“She’s a glamorous girl,” said one NYPD officer to CNN, “She wouldn’t get married here.”

Meanwhile, another officer said that it's just a rumor.