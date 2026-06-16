/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding rumours gain attention after NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's comments

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding rumours have sparked a new development after New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani recently made a reference about the couple. Although the couple have not confirmed any details yet, the mayor's remarks have drawn attention to the online and are creating quite a buzz.

What did NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

During a press conference, Zohran Mamdani reportedly addressed that several high-profile events will be taking place, which also included Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. He stated, "We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one."

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“We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, and Taylor Swift's wedding all happening at the same time,” Mamdani said. Press quickly caught up to the statement, and one reporter reportedly asked, "You did mention Taylor Swift's wedding. Have you been invited? Are you going?" "No and no," Mayor Mamdani replied, laughing. "I wish them a lovely wedding. I'll listen to 'Only the Young' at home on my own."

When will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot?

When will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married? Every fan has the same question and are eagerly waiting for an official announcement. But several reports have been going around for quite some time about their venue, date and the city as well. According to a report from Page Six, the couple is expected to get married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. It is believed they chose it because the singer reportedly performed there eight times, which would offer a deep connection and an intimate setting for the couple.

Madison Square Garden has seen its share of dreamy celebrity unions over the years. Prior to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Sly Stone and Kathy Silva had also held their wedding at the same venue, with over 20,000 fans attending the ceremony.

The couple announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, via a joint Instagram post featuring photos of a floral-filled garden proposal. Kelce had proposed with a custom-designed ring in Kansas City, following two years of dating. The engagement ring is an “old mine brilliant-cut” diamond designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.