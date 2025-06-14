/Singer Kylie Minogue cancels four shows due to viral infection, shares update

Australian singer Kylie Minogue had to face a setback during her ongoing Tension tour due to an illness. She had to apologize to her fans and opened up about how upset she was with the sudden circumstance.

Kylie cancels four shows, shares update with fans

The singer kicked off her tour in Australia in February but had to cancel shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas, and Tallinn after being diagnosed with laryngitis.

She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of the Tension Tour. I made it over the finish line (yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis). I've tried my best to recover fast to start our next run on Monday but I'm afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform the best for you.”

She further added, "I'm so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas, and Tallinn as scheduled. Please keep hold of your tickets, we're doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that. Thank you for understanding - you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I'll miss you next week, and I can't wait to see you all. Love Kylie xx”.

All about Tension tour

This is Kylie Minogue's 16th headlining concert tour by the artist. It commenced on February 15, 2025, in Perth and is set to conclude on August 26, 2025, in Monterrey, Mexico.

Minogue announced the Tension Tour in September 2024, following the release of her sixteenth studio album Tension (2023), and preceding the release of her seventeenth studio album, Tension II (2024). Minogue had amassed several hit singles in Australia and the UK, including The Loco-Motion, I Should Be So Lucky, Especially for You, Hand on Your Heart, and Better the Devil You Know.