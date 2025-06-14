/Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour fights with phone snatcher, internet reacts

Actress Genevieve Chenneour, best known for Bridgerton had to face a situation where she had to fight a phone snatcher in London. Several videos and pictures soon went viral on social media.

Internet reacts to the fight, Genevieve Chenneour responds

In the clip, a thief attempted to steal the actress' phone at a shop in London and she promptly fought them off singlehandedly. The actress was seen wearing a white sweatshirt and sitting on a tool at the counter with her phone sitting on a surface next to her. The thief while dressed in black with their hood up, attempted to slyly reach around her and swipe her phone. With her presence in mind and being brave, netizens lauded her for standing up for herself.

One user wrote, "Instant karma". Another user wrote, "I like how she picked up her phone and hit him with it". "What a smart girl", wrote the third user.

The actress recently appeared on the UK's This Morning Show and said, "When I first saw it, I was shocked because I didn't even remember my reaction, and I thought it was way longer than it was. That moment before anything happened I thought it was about 20 seconds but it was milliseconds".

All about Genevieve Chenneour

Genevieve Chenneour, born in Northallerton and brought up in Oxfordshire was a professional athlete till 2016. Post this, she switched her way into the theater, where she felt it deeper through water, rhythm, and connection.

She rose to fame after portraying the role of Miss Clara Livingston in the Netflix period drama Bridgteron. She also featured in other shows including Trigonometry, Avenue 5, Britannia, and The Gentlemen.

Genevieve has also starred in films that include Reflection in Water I'm Complicated, Munich- The Edge of War, and Phantom of the Origin among others.