/Sense and Sensibility 2026: Cast, plot and all about Jane Austen’s new adaptation

Jane Austen’s stories continue to find new audiences through screen adaptations that revisit love, family, social class and the choices available to women. One of her best-known novels, Sense and Sensibility, is returning to cinemas with a new cast and a different directorial perspective, bringing the contrasting personalities of two sisters back into focus.

Cast, plot and all about Jane Austen’s new adaptation

Jane Austen’s works have remained a fixture of period drama, with their stories exploring romance, family relationships, social expectations and the financial realities that shape people’s choices. Her novel Sense and Sensibility has now received a fresh film adaptation, bringing the Dashwood sisters’ journey to the screen with a new ensemble and director.

The film is directed by Georgia Oakley, with a screenplay by Australian writer Diana Reid. It is based on Austen’s 1811 novel, which follows two sisters whose contrasting approaches to love and emotion shape their experiences after their family’s circumstances change.

Directed by Georgia Oakley with a screenplay by Diana Reid, the film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esme Creed-Miles, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum, George MacKay and Fiona Shaw, among others.

What is Sense and Sensibility all about?

The story centres on Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who face financial uncertainty after the death of their father. The family estate passes to their half-brother, John Dashwood, leaving their mother and three daughters to move from their former home to a modest cottage in Devon.

However, the change in circumstances affects the sisters' prospects, as women in Regency-era society have limited financial independence, and marriage often determines their security. As they settle into a different life, Elinor and Marianne find themselves dealing with romantic uncertainty while trying to understand their own feelings.

Elinor, the elder sister, tends to keep her emotions under control, even when she is uncertain about Edward Ferrars, the man she loves. Marianne, meanwhile, is more openly passionate and falls for John Willoughby. Colonel Brandon also harbours feelings for Marianne, creating another layer to the story’s romantic complications. Beyond its love stories, the film examines the relationship between the sisters. Their differing temperaments can lead to misunderstandings, but their bond remains central as they confront disappointment, social pressures and questions about their future.

When will Sense and Sensibility release in India?