/WINNER’s Song Mino to re-enlist after 102-day absence during military service

South Korean boy group WINNER’s Song Mino, who is also known by his stage name Mino, has pursued a career as a rapper and solo artist alongside his work with the group. The singer has now reached a new stage in a legal case concerning his mandatory alternative service in South Korea, with authorities confirming that he must complete the days he missed during his service period.

WINNER’s Song Mino to complete military service after court ruling

Song Mino will re-enlist in the military after a court found him guilty of not showing up for work during his alternative mandatory service, as per the Korea JoongAng Daily. The Seoul Western District Court handed down the ruling in October 1, and the decision was finalised as Song did not appeal the verdict.

Authorities have said the additional service will cover the number of days he was absent without authorisation. For the unevved, Song Mino was sentenced to one year in prison and suspended for two years on charges of failing to appear at his duty station for 102 days during his term as a social service agent between 2023 and 2024.

The same report has stated that the The Military Manpower Administration (MMA) said the re-enlistment of Song was confirmed as the ruling was finalized without appeal. A defendant has two weeks to appeal a court's ruling. “We plan to comprehensively review the exact period of the reenlistment and his next duty station based on the ruling, and notify Song of the results,” an MMA official said.

Why does Song Mino have to serve again?

Mino carried out his alternative mandatory service as a social service agent at facilities in Seoul between March 2023 and December 2024. According to the case, he was absent from his assigned duties without authorisation for a total of 102 days.

The court handed down the suspended sentence after finding him guilty of violating the country’s Military Service Act. Prosecutors had sought an 18-month prison term. In its decision, the court emphasised that social service agents, like other people fulfilling mandatory service, are expected to carry out their duties faithfully.