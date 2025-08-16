/Scary Movie: Anna Faris, Regina Hall to reunite for reboot of film?

American fantasy parody film Scary Movie, helmed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, which was first released in 2001, became a success and has several installments. Now, reports have surfaced that a reboot is in the works with a possible reunion of Anna Faris and Regina Hall. With these speculations going around, everyone is hyped up about it.

Anna Faris and Regina Hall to feature in Scary Movie reboot? fans react

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anna Faris and Regina Hall, in a joint statement, said, “We can't wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our friends Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon, three men who would die for (in Brenda's case again).” It is reportedly scheduled to released in 2026.

Soon after the reports of the duo being part of the reboot of Scary Movie, fans expressed excitement. One user wrote, "Can't wait to see them work with Melissa Barrera".

Another user wrote, "Comedy legends stepping back into chaos. Anna Faris and Regina Hall are ready to revive Cindy and Brenda, bringing back the wild energy that made Scary Movie iconic. This reunion's going to be deadly funny. "This is so heartwarming. Can't wait to see Brenda and Cindy back together with the original- it's giving all the nostalgia vibes".

All about Scary Movie

Scary Movie is a series of American parody films, mainly focusing on spoofing horror films. Scary Movie is the first film of the franchise and was directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans. It is the highest-grossing film of the franchise. So far five installments have been released and the last one was in 2013.

