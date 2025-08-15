/Angel's Egg 4K:  Mamoru Oshii & Yoshitaka Amano 1985 masterpiece to premiere at 63rd New York Film Festival

The Angel's Egg 4K remaster will have a premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival (NYFF). The remastered version of the critically acclaimed 1985 anime film, directed by Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano, will be screened under the "Revivals" category during this year's festival, which will take place between September 26 and October 13. This version was made from the original 35mm film negative. The restoration made its debut at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival's Cinéma de la Plage earlier this year in May.

What Is Angel's Egg About?

The movie is a surreal take on the biblical story of Noah's Ark, a giant ship created by Noah and filled with two of each animal from across the world, created to safeguard humanity and animals from a massive flood. The movie is set in the remains of a large ship and follows a young girl who carries a strange egg with her.

Angel's Egg is a surreal take on faith

On her journey through the ship, she encounters a young warrior, who appears to be carrying a crucifix-like weapon on his shoulder, and who joins her journey as they travel. They encounter what appears to be ghosts of humans fighting, cages, stables and the remains of long-dead animals.

The movie and its climax have had multiple interpretations over the years. The story was co-written by Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano and was originally released on December 15, 1985. and was met with acclaim for its themes and beautiful animation.

Who Are Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano?

For the uninitiated, Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano are two of the most acclaimed anime filmmakers in the world. Oshii is known for his work on Ghost in the Shell, Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade and Dallos. Amano has worked on Speed Racer and Vampire Hunter D.

