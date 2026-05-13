/Oscars 2027: Conan O'Brien set to host Academy Awards for third year in a row



On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Conan O'Brien will once again lead the Academy Awards. The comedian and American TV veteran has officially signed on to host the 99th Oscars in 2027.

Conan O'Brien at the Oscars 2027

This will mark O’Brien’s third consecutive year as the prestigious award show host after previously leading the 2025 and 2026 ceremonies. His debut at the Oscars in 2025 was praised by the audience and also helped to boost ratings following years of pandemic-era decline.

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Alongside the comedian, producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also return for another year. Meanwhile, Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney are set to continue as executive producers, with Sweeney additionally serving as a writer for the telecast.

Oscars team praises Conan O'Brien

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Lynette Howell Taylor praised the returning team in a joint statement, saying, "They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years," while adding that they were excited about "Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor."

Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich also added, "Conan has created remarkable energy around the Oscars. His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next."

Kapoor and Mullan highlighted O’Brien’s contribution to the ceremony, saying, "Getting to reunite with Conan O’Brien for a third year at the Oscars is really special. He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show."

"He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next," they added.

O’Brien’s previous two outings as Oscars host were widely appreciated by viewers as well as critics.

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