/'Now the red wedding begins..' Jimmy Kimmel and Fallon roasts Trump after midterms, calls it 'blue tsunami'

Donald Trump lost the 2026 midterms, and as expected, the happiest people on the planet right now are the late-night hosts. While Trump never missed a chance to comment on them, they were never silent either. And now, after what they are calling a "blue tsunami", they have finally got their moment.

Two years after Trump became President again, it is a major win for Democrats, who swept both the House and the Senate in Tuesday's election, in what is being described as a historic and unprecedented blue wave.

Jimmy calls Trump, ''lame duck'' president

A day after the Democrats' victory, Jimmy Kimmel called it a "blue tsunami" as he poked fun at Trump.

“The blue wave made landfall and now the Red Wedding begins,” the Oscar-ceremony host said as he referenced to HBO's Game of Thrones series.

“After all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s ass, Jon Husted’s ass, the only ass on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him,” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Democrats took so many seats JD Vance can’t even find one to have sex with him tonight. Trump spent the day at the White House watching coverage, watching Fox News, trying to give himself an insurrection. Word from inside the White House is he’s already run out of dipping sauce containers to throw at the television set,” he said.

What has Jimmy Fallon said on Democrats win?

Fallon has never left a single chance to pass political commentary. And now, after Trump's loss, he has called it a divorce.

“Right now, there’s a 96 per cent chance the Democrats take the House,” he said. “Usually, when Trump loses the House, it’s in a divorce.”

Listing out on what voters need, he said, “The top issues for voters are the economy, healthcare, the war, gas prices, and corruption,” he said. “Or, as Trump put it, ‘Uh oh, oh no, eek, yikes, and no bueno.'”