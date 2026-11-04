/US Midterms: After Senate, House win, can Democrats force Trump to stop Iran war? Answer may surprise you

Democrats' victory in the 2026 US midterm elections has opened a new front in President Donald Trump's battle over the Iran war. With the party set to take control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the White House will face greater scrutiny over its military campaign, spending and legal justification for continued hostilities.

While the change will not take effect until the new Congress convenes in January 2027, even then, does a Democratic majority mean Trump can simply be ordered to pull US forces out of Iran? Here's all you need to know.

The legal battle: Who has the final say on war?

The US Constitution divides war-related powers between Congress and the president. Article I gives Congress the authority to declare war and control federal spending, while Article II makes the president commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The War Powers Resolution of 1973 requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of introducing US forces into hostilities. It generally requires military involvement to end within 60 days unless Congress authorises it, with a possible 30-day extension for the safe withdrawal of troops.

Trump admin's stand on the War Powers Resolution of 1973

Trump's administration has disputed the application of the law. On May 1, 2026, as the 60-day deadline approached, the White House said hostilities that began on February 28 had been terminated by the April ceasefire. However, US operations, including a maritime blockade, continue to day.

The administration has also maintained that the president can use his constitutional powers to order military action. The legal argument, however, remains contested.

Can a Democrat hold of the Senate and House finally end the war that has dragged on for over eight months?

Scenario 1: Democrats use funding to put pressure on Trump

One of the biggest sources of leverage for the Democrats will be Congress's power over federal spending. With control of both chambers, Democrats will be able to chair key appropriations committees and shape defence spending legislation. They could seek to restrict funding for military operations against Iran or attach conditions to future defence budgets.

However, this would not necessarily bring an immediate halt to the campaign. The Pentagon may continue using funds already allocated for military operations. Any new funding restrictions would also have to pass through the legislative process and survive a presidential veto.

Scenario 2: War powers resolutions return to Congress

Democrats could revive efforts to invoke the War Powers Resolution and require the withdrawal of US forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress authorises the campaign.

Notably, previous attempts to limit Trump's military actions faced resistance. A concurrent resolution passed by both chambers in June 2026 was dismissed by the White House as non-binding. Such resolutions do not carry the force of law in the same way as legislation presented to the president.

A binding measure would face another hurdle: Trump could veto it. Democrats would need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override that veto, a threshold they are not expected to command.

Scenario 3: Investigations and hearings intensify

Democratic control would also allow lawmakers to launch investigations into the administration's conduct of the war.

Committees could demand Pentagon documents, question military officials and examine the cost of the campaign, its legal basis and the administration's handling of the ceasefire. Public hearings could increase pressure on the White House and put the war's consequences under greater scrutiny.

Scenario 4: Trump continues the campaign despite congressional opposition

Despite the shift in Congress, Trump would retain significant authority as commander-in-chief. He could continue directing military operations while challenging congressional attempts to restrict his powers.

The president could also veto legislation passed by Democrats. Without enough Republican support to override him, many legislative efforts to force a change in Iran policy could stall.