/America's culture wars go to the ballot: Who won the battles over abortion, trans rights and voter ID? | US Midterms 2026

Abortion rights, transgender policies and voting rules featured prominently in state-level ballot measures during the 2026 US midterm elections, with voters delivering a mixed verdict on some of the country's most contested social and political issues. From Missouri's attempt to reverse abortion protections to proposals restricting transgender students' participation in school sports, the measures had put questions of individual rights, healthcare and election procedures directly before voters.

The results are far from uniform. While some states backed changes to existing laws, others rejected proposals, and several closely watched contests remained too early to call. Here's all you need to know.

Abortion rights: Did voters give the states a different answer?

Missouri voters have decided to hold on to their abortion rights. They have rejected Amendment 3, a proposal that sought to repeal the abortion rights amendment approved in 2024 and introduce a new prohibition. The proposal had called for reinstating a near-total ban on abortion but included exceptions for medical emergencies and foetal anomalies, as well as cases of rape or incest up to 12 weeks of pregnancy. 55.5 per cent voted against the amendment, while 44.5 per cent supported it. The proposal also included restrictions on certain gender-transition procedures for minors.

Idaho, meanwhile, rejected wider abortion rights. Voters have rejected Proposition 1, which sought to establish legal protections for reproductive healthcare decisions, and legalise abortion in the state up to foetal viability or in emergencies. The measure received 44 per cent support, against 56 per cent opposed.

Nevada, meanwhile, approved Question 6, which sought to establish a constitutional right to abortion. The Yes vote stood at 63.3 per cent, against 36.7 per cent for No, with 85.3 per cent of expected votes counted.

Transgender rights: Where are voters drawing the line?

Arizona voters backed Proposition 318, which concerns school sports and access to school facilities based on sex recorded at birth. The measure received 58.9% support, against 41.1% opposed, according to the supplied figures.

Two closely watched proposals in Colorado remained 'too early to call’ at the time this report was published. Proposition 134, concerning school sports participation based on biological sex, had 52.4 per cent voting ‘Yes’ and 47.6 per cent voting No, with 75.8 per cent of expected votes counted.

Proposition 135, which sought to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors, was also unresolved. The Yes vote stood at 51.9 per cent, against 48.1 per cent for No, with 75.9 per cent of expected votes counted.

Washington's Measure 638, concerning school sports eligibility based on biological sex, was similarly ‘Too early to call’. The Yes side, as per NBC News figures, led with 56.8 per cent, while 43.2 per cent voted No. However, only 59.7 per cent of expected votes had been counted as of the time this report was published, leaving an estimated 1.3 million votes outstanding.

Vermont's Question 4, which is not directly related to transgender rights but rather on establishing equal protection under the law, also passed. The proposal amends the Vermont State Constitution to prohibit denying equal treatment under the law based on protected characteristics like race, ethnicity, sex, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or national origin. It received 79.1 per cent support, with 20.9 per cent voting against it.

Voter ID: Are states moving towards stricter rules?

Leading up to the US midterms, US President Donald Trump had stepped up his call for Congress to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, even pointing to India's election system and voter identification requirements as an example. The SAVE America Act, as per the White House, is designed to ensure that only US citizens participate in federal elections.

In similar lines, a series of ballot measures across America had sought to introduce or expand citizenship and voter identification requirements. Here's what the states chose.

Measures requiring citizenship to vote passed in Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota and West Virginia. Support stood at 69.1 per cent in Arkansas, 63.7 per cent in Kansas, 61.5 per cent in South Dakota and 79.3 per cent in West Virginia. Alaska's Measure 3 also passed, receiving 69.6 per cent support.

On voter ID being a requirement to vote, Ohio voters approved Question 1 with 65.3 per cent voting 'yes'. North Carolina's amendment passed with 59.6 per cent support, while Nevada's Question 7 received 62.3 per cent support.

Meanwhile, Arizona's Proposition 144, which concerns voter ID and citizenship, remained ‘Too early to call’ when this report was published, with 53.2 per cent voting No. California's Proposition 39, seeking voter ID requirements, was also 'Too early to call', with 58.6 per cent voting No.