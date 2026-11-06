/Nicholas Galitzine and Sydney Sweeney to lead Sony’s reimagining Of Sleepy Hollow

Nicholas Galitzine has been steadily expanding his filmography with roles across romantic dramas, thrillers and major franchise projects. The actor, who will next be seen in Masters of the Universe, is now eyeing another prominent role in an upcoming Sony Pictures production. Galitzine is in final negotiations to star opposite Sydney Sweeney in Hollow, a new adaptation inspired by Washington Irving's classic tale The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.
Nicholas Galitzine and Sydney Sweeney to star together in Sleepy Hollow
Nicholas Galitzine is reportedly in final negotiations to play Ichabod Crane in Sony Pictures' upcoming film Hollow, which stars Sydney Sweeney in the lead role. The project is a fresh take on Washington Irving's classic literary tale The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, with filmmaker Lindsey Anderson Beer attached to write and direct the adaptation.
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According to the Deadline report, Galitzine will portray Ichabod Crane, a character central to the original story. His potential casting brings together the actor with Sweeney, who will play Katrina Van Tassel, the central character in this reimagined version. Belmont Cameli, known for Off Campus, has also joined the project as Brom Bones, Ichabod's rival.
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What is Sony's Hollow all about?
Hollow is based on Beer's upcoming debut novel of the same name, scheduled for publication in fall 2027. Unlike previous adaptations of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, the new narrative reportedly shifts its focus to Katrina Van Tassel rather than treating her simply as the romantic interest in the story.
Katrina finds herself at the heart of a dangerous mystery and a supernatural love triangle. The narrative combines gothic horror, psychological intrigue and erotic thriller elements, offering a different perspective on the familiar tale.
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The original story, written by Washington Irving and published in 1820, follows Ichabod Crane, a schoolteacher who arrives in the village of Sleepy Hollow. His romantic interest in Katrina and rivalry with Brom Bones unfold against the legend of the Headless Horseman.
Nicholas Galitzine's upcoming projects
Galitzine has built a growing presence in Hollywood through projects spanning different genres. He gained wider recognition for playing Prince Henry in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue and later starred opposite Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You.
He made his acting debut in 2014 with the film The Beat Beneath My Feet. Nicholas has been part of several other rom-coms, including Purple Hearts (2022), Bottoms (2023) and Cinderella (2021).