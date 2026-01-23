/Masters of the Universe trailer featuring Nicholas Galitzine garners mixed reaction from netizens: 'They are making the same mistake...'

Nicholas Galitzine, best known for The Idea of You and the series Red, White & Royal Blue, will be next featured in a never-seen-before avatar. The Hollywood actor will be portraying the look of He-Man in the film Masters of the Universe, and the makers have finally unveiled the trailer and release date as well. But the trailer has met with mixed reactions from netizens.

Trailer of Nicholas Galitzine's Masters of The Universe; netizens' reaction

Amazon MGM released a trailer of the film in which Adam Glenn, an ordinary guy, promises larger-than-life adventures. But he has to embrace his destiny by transforming into He-Man, who is described as the most powerful hero in the universe. His mission to save Eternia becomes his whole agenda after years of rule under Skeletor's regime.

Nicholas plays the titular sword-wielding He-Man, who follows the hero as he battles to save his planet Eternia from Skeletor, who is played by Jared Leto. Nicholas is joined by Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms.

Several netizens took to social media to share their views, and one user wrote, "My thoughts on the Masters of the Universe trailer. I honestly think they are making the same mistake the original fell into. Why does Adam, AKA He-Man have to grow up on Earth? Earth should have nothing to do with Eternia and vice versa. This is where the original film bombed. While this is just a teaser, I have to say, I am not impressed. How hard is it to make the characters look like their cartoon counterparts? Also no Orko? Why are you robbing us?"

Another user wrote, "Yesterday I was excited about the Masters of the Universe teaser that appealed to nostalgia... Watching the just released clip... it's a hard pass for me. Generic, visually ridiculous, looks like another film to please everyone that ends pleasing only idiots... what a disappointment."

"So, seeing the reaction to the Masters of the Universe trailer, A LOT of people didn't understand that this is a gag because it's HE-MAN. We got so anti-WOKE we can't recognize jokes about it apparently", wrote the third user.

All about Masters of the Universe

Based on Mattel's media franchise, the film is helmed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler, Aaron and Adam Nee, and Dave Callaham. Apart from Nicholas Galitzine, the action starrer will feature Jared Leto. Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, and Idris Elba, among others.