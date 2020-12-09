Would you watch 'Keeping Up With The Clooneys'? George Clooney thinks it's a good idea

George Clooney is seriously thinking of doing a reality TV show modelled on the lines of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and he wants to call it ‘Keeping Up With The Clooneys’.

Talking to E! about his latest project, ‘The Midnight Sky’, George Clooney first made a surprise pitch about ‘Keeping Up With The Clooneys’ that could take the place of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ as the reality show is anyway going to shut in 2021 after its 20th season.

Pitching the idea, George Clooney said, "So, I've got a new idea. It's E!, so I think this will fit perfectly. Just pitching it right now: Keeping Up With the Clooneys."

From marriages, nudes to epic fights: Iconic moments from 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

How do you think about a closer look into the glamorous life of George Clooney, wife Amal and their 3-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella?

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenners stated in September, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

As for George Clooney’s film, ‘The Midnight Sky’ will be released on Netflix on December 23.

Watch 'Silence of the Lambs' sequel 'Clarice' teaser trailer here

'Contagion' director Steven Soderbergh to produce 2021 Oscar Award ceremony