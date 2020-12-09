Watch 'Silence of the Lambs' sequel 'Clarice' teaser trailer here

Makers released the first teaser-trailer for its eagerly anticipated sequel to ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ titled 'Clarice'

Seen in first look in 'Clarice' teaser is Rebecca Breeds (The Originals) taking the role of Clarice Starling, the iconic FBI agent who was first introduced in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’. It was based on author Thomas Harris' bestselling novel. It got a screen adaptation in Jonathan Demme's Oscar-winning 1991 film, which starred Jodie Foster.

The official description reads: "Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life."

Despite the popularity of the original film, the new series 'Clarice' marks the first time that Starling has returned as a character since the 2001 film ‘Hannibal’.

The 'Clarice' teaser trailer includes flashes to some imagery from the lair of serial killer Buffalo Bill, who Starling tracked down and killed in Silence of the Lambs.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

The Silence is Over. Clarice. Coming to CBS on February 11, 2021. @ClariceCBS pic.twitter.com/CdNLPSnfxM — CBS Studios (@CBSTVStudios) December 8, 2020

The sequel also stars Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin and Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp. Other actors include Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi and Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers.