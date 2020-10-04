George Clooney reveals what led him to rewrite 'The Midnight Sky' script

George Clooney who is gearing up for the next space saga ' The Midnight Sky', recently revealed why he had to work again on the movie script after he learned about Felicity Jones pregnancy.



The 59-year-old actor said in an interview, when they were on their early stage of the production and two-three week into shooting, and at that time actress called him to deliver the good news.



''About three or four weeks into shooting, I got a call from Felicity,'' he said. ''We started shooting the Iceland parts in October of last year, and we were going to shoot the space parts in January. She calls me and goes, 'Uhhh, I'm pregnant'. I was like, 'Oh, s**t! You're kidding!''.



''The first thing we tried to do was shoot her and just do the head replacement. Meaning we shoot each scene with her three times: once with her, once with a body double, and once with nothing in it, '' Clooney explained.



''Then it was simply sitting down and going, 'Okay, so, you know, people have sex! They're going to be in space for a long time and she’s pregnant''. ''I think it ends up adding to the story, in away. It makes it kind of beautiful by the end.'' George added.



A few days back, Clooney released his new look, and some pictures from the movie. You can see the first look pics here!



The movie is based on a novel published in 2016 titled 'Good Morning, Midnight' by Lily Brooks-Dalton. The upcoming movie will be released in December 2020 on Netflix.