Wonka emerges as winner at box office as Aquaman 2 fails miserably

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 29, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Timothée Chalamet in Wonka. Photograph:(Others)

DC film led by Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom fails to pick up at the box office. 

Wonka is emerging as a clear winner this Christmas at the box office. The Timothee Chalamet starrer is winning big over Jason Momoa’s superhero film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The DC film is barely surviving in comparison to Wonka’s results. Overall, it isn’t a very merry Christmas for Hollywood with studios and theatre owners struggling to get audiences out of the comforts of their home. 

Wonka emerged as number 1 as Aquaman 2 slipped after the December 25 weekend. In numbers, the Jason Momoa-led Aquaman sequel has earned only $52.5 million domestically, more than 55 percent behind the first film (its overseas cume, however, is well north of $100 million).

Meanwhile, Illumination and Universal’s Migration has moved up to number 2 behind Wonka. The animation film earned $6.3 million on Wednesday for a domestic total of $30.6 million. Aquaman 2 followed in third place, with $5.9 million.

On number 4 is Oprah Winfrey’s The Color Purple with $3.9 million. The movie got off to a dazzling start on Christmas Day with $18 million, the second-best opening ever for a film launching on December 25 and the best since 2009, not adjusted for inflation. 

The romantic comedy Anyone But You, rounds out the top five.

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

