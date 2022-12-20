Woman tries to steal Robert De Niro's Christmas gifts, gets arrested

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro's house was reportedly broken into by a suspected serial female burglar, identified as Shanice Aviles, on Monday. She was reportedly trying to steal presents from the actor's Christmas tree. According to law enforcement sources, Aviles also played with the actor's iPad while she was inside his townhouse.



The 31-year-old is currently under arrest pending charges. She was allegedly collared after some police officers from the NYPD's 19th Precinct public safety team started following her at around 2.30 AM on Monday and allegedly saw her bust into Robert's seven-bedroom home on East 65th Street.

Before entering the actor's house, she allegedly checked whether other houses on the same road were unlocked. She was already wanted by law enforcement for a string of other burglaries and is said to have previously been arrested about 26 times.



Mail Online reported police officers watched her enter Robert's home and followed her inside, where, according to ABC 7, they found her using his iPad and trying to swipe the actor's Christmas gifts and put them in a bag.

The 79-year-old 'Heat' actor is said to have awoken to the commotion and came downstairs, but a police official told the Post there was "no interaction" between De Niro and Aviles, and added, "She was stealing Christmas presents."



It's understood officers had no idea it was his home until that point, and it is unclear if Aviles knew she was targeting the star's house. De Niro, who was at home at the time with the 11-year-old daughter he shares with his ex-wife Grace Hightower, 67, from whom he split last year, has not yet commented on the incident.



Sources told the Post Aviles began her criminal activity during the Covid pandemic, adding she was picked up for seven burglaries between November 25 and December 8 on New York's Upper East Side.

(With inputs from agencies)

