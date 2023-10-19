Will Smith takes a hilarious dig at netizens waiting for his official statement on Jada's revelations

It seems like Will Smith is having a lot of fun since his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell revelations of their marriage. Earlier, Smith hinted that he's in vacation mode after he shared a video of him boating. A day later, the King Richard actor kind of played a prank on all of his followers who were waiting for his official comment on his wife Jada's shocking revelations.



On Wednesday, the actor shared a video of him with the caption, ''Official statement''. The video may seem like it's the actor's official reaction to his marriage or Jada's tell-all memoir. But, sorry it's not.

Earlier this week, Will responded to Jada's shocking revelations



In an email to the New York Times, the King Richard star said, “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” he told the outlet.



While promoting her tell-all memoir titled Worthy, Jada has revealed a bunch of shocking things about her life. Among many, the one major revelation that took the internet by storm was her secret separation from Will Smith. Jada told The Today Show's Hoda Kotb that she and the Oscar-winning star have been living separately for over six years now. However, they are not legally divorced.