Will Smith takes a hilarious dig at netizens waiting for his official statement on Jada's revelations
Story highlights
While promoting her tell-all memoir titled Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed a bunch of shocking things about her life. Among many, the one news story that took the internet by storm was her secret separation from Will Smith. Jada told The Today Show's Hoda Kotb that she and the Oscar-winning star have been living separately for over six years now. However, they are not legally divorced.
It seems like Will Smith is having a lot of fun since his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell revelations of their marriage. Earlier, Smith hinted that he's in vacation mode after he shared a video of him boating. A day later, the King Richard actor kind of played a prank on all of his followers who were waiting for his official comment on his wife Jada's shocking revelations.
On Wednesday, the actor shared a video of him with the caption, ''Official statement''. The video may seem like it's the actor's official reaction to his marriage or Jada's tell-all memoir. But, sorry it's not.
The video shows the Oscar-winning actor sitting on a couch. Will starts the video by saying, "I got something for you. Here's the thing. My opinion of the..." And, suddenly, Will sneezes, and abruptly, the video ends with shots of different landscapes, from the waterfall and mountains to the beach.
Watch the video here:
As expected, the video has garnered a lot of funny reactions as it was Will's dig at netizens who have been waiting for his official reaction on his secret separation from Jada and other things.
One user wrote, ''Needed you to weigh in with this opinion. It’s on point!''
Another wrote, ''Lol, that’s out of this world.😂''
Will Smith, on Jada Pinkett Smith’s shocking marriage revelation, says it ‘woke him up’
Earlier this week, Will responded to Jada's shocking revelations and said that when ''you spend most of your life with someone, a sort of emotional blindness sets in.''
In an email to the New York Times, the King Richard star said, “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” he told the outlet.
