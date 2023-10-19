Austin Butler is surprised by The Bikeriders co-star Tom Hardy's funny side

Tom Hardy is not as serious in real life as he seems to be on the screen. Fellow actor Austin Butler is revealing Tom’s true nature, which only a few who have worked with him know about. Much like all of us, Austin thought that Tom was a very serious guy but while working together on their upcoming drama The Bikeriders, Austin figured that he has this intense personality for the screen.

Speaking about the film and his equation with Tom Hardy, Austin Butler said, “It’s the roaring engines and the smell of grease that we got to be around. It was nice to go to something that felt more independent and play in that space for a bit. But one of the things I was thinking about earlier, when you were talking about that relaxation on set, was that Tom Hardy surprised me. I pictured him to be this grizzly bear, always serious. And really, he’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. He’d be joking around until action is called and then go into being the most intense guy I’d ever seen.”

Watch The Bikeriders trailer here:

“I learned a lot from Tom,” added Butler. “It reminds me of you, where you can be in that relaxed place where you’re receptive to your environment, and then when the time comes, you can click into what the scene demands. That one was also great because I had a couple of weeks off from Dune. I went back, and just started training on the motorcycles every day.”

Austin Butler and Tom Hardy will be seen together in The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols’ gang drama alongside Jodie Comer. The film, inspired by Danny Lyon’s book, follows the rise and fall of a fictional 1960s motorcycle club in the Midwest. Hardy plays a dangerous mentor figure to Butler.

The film The Bikeriders was supposed to release on December 1 but owing to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney and 20th Century Studios have pulled it off the calendar for now.

