Will Daniel Radcliffe return in Harry Potter series? The actor responds

Daniel Radcliffe has given a lot of great performances in several acclaimed projects, be it TV or film, but it is likely that whatever he does, he will always be associated with the Harry Potter series — for better or worse. Such is the enduring popularity of these movies. The studio in charge of JK Rowling's Wizarding World franchise, Warner Bros Discovery, is aware of the recognition of this intellectual property. Thus, the upcoming Max TV reboot. But will Radcliffe be a part of it? The British actor was asked by Comicbook.com exactly that. Radcliffe responded that his "understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.."

"So, I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way," he added. He went on to say that he is "very excited" to have that torch passed "but I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Well, it makes sense. Of course, Radcliffe cannot reprise his role in a series that restarts the story of the Boy Who Lived. But that doesn't mean he cannot appear in a cameo or in another role. These kinds of "surprises" are, after all, all the rage these days.

What we know about the Harry Potter TV show so far

We know that as per the studio, each season of the show will cover one book worth of material in the series, which ideally should allow for more relaxed, deeper storytelling as compared to the movies.

The official description of the Harry Potter series

The official description of the series reads: “The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”