Why Priscilla Presley chose to never remarry after her separation from Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Rock n Roll king Elvis Presley, is all over the headlines, and all credit goes to Sofia Coppila's movie Priscilla. Recently, the actress, 78, got candid about her life with Elvis and why she chose not to remarry after ending her first marriage with the singer.

During a Q&A event in Las Vegas on Friday, Priscilla confirmed the rumour that her vow to never remarry again is indeed true.

“I just don't think that he (Elvis) could handle that,” Priscilla said, as per People.

Speaking further she said, “To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire,” she said before adding, “No one could ever match him.”

Presley even chose never to remarry even after Elvis death in 1977.



After her split with Elvis, Priscilla dated Mike Stone, and they parted their ways in 1975. Years after Elvis' death, Priscilla also had a son Navarone Garibaldi with Marco Garibaldi in 1987.

Why did Elvis want to keep only one child?

Elvis never wanted to have more children due to his busy schedule after welcoming her daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968.

Talking about the same, Priscilla shared why they chose to keep a single child. “Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn't around that much when Lisa was younger,” she told the audience.

“With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn't around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child.”

More about Priscilla

Written and directed by Coppola, the movie is based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir ''Elvis and Me''. In the movie, Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny play the role of legendary singer Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, respectively.