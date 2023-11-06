The Beatles’ new single, made with the help of AI, is now available on vinyl

Now that the world is witness to new music by the iconic band The Beatles, all with the help of Artificial Intelligence, we have more news on how to get your hands on the band’s final studio album. Titled Let It Be, The Beatles’ final studio album has been recorded with the help of AI and the album debuted on November 2.

One song in particular, “Now and Then” is receiving all the love as it rightly should and we know that it will soon be available for music lovers on vinyl. The song was originally written and recorded by the Beatles’ original member John Lennon as a solo track but was never completed before his death. The unfinished song stayed as is for a long time until Paul McCartney revived it last year with the help of AI. New Beatles song set to reach number one on UK singles chart

In an interview earlier in the year, Paul said, “When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had. We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do.”

The release of “Now and Then” is part of an expanded, 50th anniversary edition of the Beatles’ 1973 compilation albums — best known as the Red and Blue albums. Released at a list price of $149+, Amazon has The Beatles’ new album on sale for just $118 right now — a 21% discount.