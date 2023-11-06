The Beatles’ new single, made with the help of AI, is now available on vinyl
There is now more reason to celebrate The Beatles' 50th anniversary. Read inside for details.
Now that the world is witness to new music by the iconic band The Beatles, all with the help of Artificial Intelligence, we have more news on how to get your hands on the band’s final studio album. Titled Let It Be, The Beatles’ final studio album has been recorded with the help of AI and the album debuted on November 2.
One song in particular, “Now and Then” is receiving all the love as it rightly should and we know that it will soon be available for music lovers on vinyl. The song was originally written and recorded by the Beatles’ original member John Lennon as a solo track but was never completed before his death. The unfinished song stayed as is for a long time until Paul McCartney revived it last year with the help of AI. New Beatles song set to reach number one on UK singles chart
In an interview earlier in the year, Paul said, “When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had. We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do.”
The release of “Now and Then” is part of an expanded, 50th anniversary edition of the Beatles’ 1973 compilation albums — best known as the Red and Blue albums. Released at a list price of $149+, Amazon has The Beatles’ new album on sale for just $118 right now — a 21% discount.
The 50th-anniversary edition vinyl release features 75 tracks across six LPs. The Red album contains 12 additional tracks, including some of George Harrison’s earliest songs and Beatles covers of R&B and rock hits. Meanwhile, the Blue album will feature nine additional tracks including “Blackbird” and “Glass Onion” in addition to “Now and Then.”