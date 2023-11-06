Taylor Swift breaks her own record with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Just when you think she will now let it be, Taylor Swift is at it again. The singer has again broken her own record this time with her latest album 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The album is a recording of her 1989 album. It has now become a top-selling album in all of America for the year 2023. These numbers were recorded just one week after the album came out.

Among being top-selling, the album has topped the Billboard 200, along with the vinyl albums and streaming albums charts this week.

Taylor Swift has now become the only artist ever to achieve this feat. She now has six number-1 album debuts with over 1 million units sold in history. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has now surpassed the 2014 first-week sales of 1989, making it the first Taylor Version to net a bigger debut than the original.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is Taylor Swift’s fourth rerelease of her earlier albums. This came after Taylor had a fallout with manager Scooter Braun as he acquired Big Machine Records and took control of her masters. She then started rerecording her songs and started naming them after the original albums and adding the bit “Taylor’s Version”. The rerecorded albums have been super successful. She previously dropped Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Her newest rerelease includes all songs from the original album, as well as five new vault tracks, which are “Is It Over Now?,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “Slut!” 1989 was originally released in 2014 and included hit songs “Shake It Off,” “Bad Blood,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Blank Space” and “Style.”