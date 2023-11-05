Jacob Elordi says he ate a pound of Bacon for his role of Elvis in Priscilla
Sofia Coppila's movie Priscilla is all over the headlines. The film stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as legendary singer Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, respectively.
Revealing how he prepared for the role, Elordi revealed that he ate a pound of bacon. During a roundtable interview with Entertainment Weekly with co-star Spaeny and director Sofia, the Kissing Booth actor shared how he prepared for the role, which included a lot of eating.
“You ate a lot of bacon,” Coppola asked Elordi, before adding, “Priscilla [Presley] told us that Elvis liked really burnt bacon.”
“I averaged, like, a pound of bacon a day,” Elordi said. “It’s not that noticeable because I’m quite long, but I was the biggest I’ve ever been.”
Written and directed by Coppola, the movie is based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.
Cailee Spaeny, who is playing the role of Priscilla, has already received rave reviews for her performance. Spaeny was awarded Best Actress for Priscilla.
The official synopsis of the film reads: "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."