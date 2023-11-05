Jacob Elordi says he ate a pound of Bacon for his role of Elvis in Priscilla

Sofia Coppila's movie Priscilla is all over the headlines. The film stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as legendary singer Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, respectively.



Revealing how he prepared for the role, Elordi revealed that he ate a pound of bacon. During a roundtable interview with Entertainment Weekly with co-star Spaeny and director Sofia, the Kissing Booth actor shared how he prepared for the role, which included a lot of eating.



“You ate a lot of bacon,” Coppola asked Elordi, before adding, “Priscilla [Presley] told us that Elvis liked really burnt bacon.”

“I averaged, like, a pound of bacon a day,” Elordi said. “It’s not that noticeable because I’m quite long, but I was the biggest I’ve ever been.”



Written and directed by Coppola, the movie is based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.



The movie documents the life of Priscilla's romance with the King of Rock n Roll, her falling in love with Elvis when she

was only 14 years old, their first meeting and divorce, and many other things.