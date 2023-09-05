Priscilla Presley again dispels talk that she had sex with Elvis at 14

The ongoing 80th Venice International Film Festival is currently abuzz with excitement over Sofia Coppola's latest film, Priscilla. Based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the film delves into the tumultuous life of Priscilla and her passionate relationship with the legendary musician, Elvis Presley. With a remarkable 95 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems, thus far anyway, that Coppola has struck cinematic gold. The film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis and, as per critics, is a compelling exploration of love, fame, and identity.

Priscilla Presley dispels misconceptions

Before the screening of Priscilla, Priscilla Presley, now 78 years old, opened up about her relationship with Elvis, providing insights about a long-standing misconception. Contrary to popular belief, Priscilla insists that she and Elvis did not sleep together when they first met, despite the significant age gap of 14 and 24, respectively.

In an emotional moment during a press conference, she shared that her parents struggled to understand why Elvis would be interested in a young teenager. She explained that her role in their relationship was primarily that of a confidante and a compassionate listener. "I was the person who really sat there to listen and to comfort him," she revealed, emphasising that their connection transcended age. Priscilla clarified, "People think, 'Oh, it was sex, it was this.' Not at all. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought and that was our relationship.”

Priscilla said that they were more aligned in mind and spirit, forming the foundation of their unique relationship.

Elvis and Priscilla

Priscilla and Elvis's relationship began when she was just 14, and they married when she was 21 in 1967. According to Priscilla's memoir, as well, she remained a virgin until her wedding. Despite the challenges of Elvis' high-profile lifestyle, their connection remained strong even after their divorce in 1973. Elvis' untimely death in 1977 left a void in the music world and in Priscilla's life. The couple's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, also faced a tragic end on January 12 this year due to complications arising from bariatric surgery.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE