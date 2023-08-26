When Margot Robbie auditioned for American Horror Story Asylum

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress who has taken Hollywood by storm with her talent and charisma in recent years with roles like Harley Quinn in DC movies and more recently Barbie in the movie of the same name, was almost a part of a different iconic project before she rose to fame. In a recent revelation, casting director Eric Dawson unveiled on Backstage’s podcast In the Envelope podcast how Robbie came close to landing a role in the second season of the hit anthology series, American Horror Story: Asylum. Although the role eventually eluded her, the encounter highlighted her star potential and set the stage for her meteoric rise in the entertainment industry.

Dawson shared his memory of Robbie's audition for American Horror Story: Asylum. He described the young actress's presence as magnetic, recounting, "Margot is probably one of my favourite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out. She was just such a star. It was just crazy, her star appeal and when she walked in the room and her voice. Everything about it."

Despite narrowly missing out on the role within the acclaimed horror series, Dawson was certain that Robbie was destined for greatness. He reflected, "That was one of those things as a casting director you go, ‘This is a star. What do we do with her?' Then, immediately she started, just boom, boom, boom, and she was out of our sort of realm of possibility of hiring, but that’s really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising."

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE