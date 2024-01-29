When Jamie Dornan hid because of poor reviews of Fifty Shades of Grey

It was all a bit too much for actor Jamie Dornan who thought it best to hide after he received shade for his character in Fifty Shades of Grey. Even though the films were a massive hit, Jamie couldn’t take what the critics had to say about his performance.

Speaking in an interview, Jamie said that he fled to his rural hideaway, an empty house that was offered to him by his director, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and his actor-husband Aaron.

Jamie admitted, “I hid.”

Jamie didn’t hide alone but took his wife-musician Amelia Warner and their first baby, Dulcie to the location. They hid there until all reactions died down.

Revealing what made him take this decision, Jamie said, “I was coming off the back of career-altering reviews for The Fall and Bafta nominations and all of this sort of madness … and then I was brought to just ridicule, almost.”

“They [the Taylor-Johnsons] let us have their place in the country and we hid there for a while and just shut ourselves from the world for a bit and then came out the other side.”

Jamie Dornan played Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey. The film came out in 2015. It received poor reviews but was a huge box office hit. The film was based on EL James’s bestselling erotic novel.