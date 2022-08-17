'Wednesday' first look: Meet the new Addams family from upcoming Netflix series

Based on a character of the 1992 American animated series produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions, 'Wednesday' is all set to drop on the giant streaming platform in the fourth quarter of this year. Recently, the makers of the show shared the first look poster of the series to introduce the characters to the audience and in no time, it started going viral.

On Twitter, the streaming service shared a black and white picture that featured the main characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. In the caption, it was revealed that Jenna Ortega will play the titular character of Wednesday Addams and is at the centre of the series with a stern face and characteristic braids.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will be playing Morticia while and Luis Guzmán will play Gomez. Isaac Ordonez will be playing Wednesday's brother Pugsley.

"Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton," Netflix's tweet read. Take a look!

Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family



Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/OJIKVxJlbg — Netflix (@netflix) August 16, 2022

As per reports, the series will look at Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. It will revolve around her attempts to master her emerging psychic ability. More details are yet to be revealed.