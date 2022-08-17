Joe Jonas reveals he uses injectables to get rid of frown lines and a facial scar: 'We're all getting older'

It's not so often that celebs open up about using injectables. It's usually eagle-eyed fans who spot differences in their looks and point the same out. But not everyone is alike and some celebs like Joe Jonas like to keep it real. In a recent interview with a publication, the singer revealed that he uses injectables to get rid of frown lines, smoothen out his skin and get rid of a facial mark that is near her eyebrow.

The musician also shared that he has partnered with Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that smoothes fine lines, for its 'Beauty on Your Terms' campaign. Adding to it, he said, "We're all getting older and part of that is being comfortable [in our skin]"

The 33-year-old said that he has found a new level of confidence ever since he started using these injections to smooth out frown lines and wrinkles that come with age. After getting the treatment done for the first time, he appreciated the fact that the results were light and not over the top.

Further speaking to PEOPLE, Jonas shared, "We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."

Also read: 'Das Boot', 'Troy' director Wolfgang Petersen passes away

"There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this or it's weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that," Jonas said. "Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it's great to see. It's like, do whatever you want, you know? It's a beautiful generation that we're living in."

Before signing off he stated that he surrounds himself with people who encourage him to be whoever he wants to be. People who do not find his painted nails and over-the-top clothes weird.