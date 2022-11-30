'Wednesday' beats 'Stranger Things' to become Netflix's most-viewed English-language series in first week

The hottest new Netflix series 'Wednesday' has broken the record of 'Stranger Things' for the most watched English-language series in a week in the history of the streaming service. The official Twitter handle of Netflix shared the news. The tweet said that the coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror series was watched for 341.2 million hours.

Earlier, the fourth season of Duffer Brothers' 80s-set popular horror adventure series 'Stranger Things' had scored 335.01 million hours in its first week.

"Wednesday now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, with 341.2 MILLION HOURS! The series — starring Jenna Ortega from EPs Tim Burton, Al Gough & Miles Millar — is #1 in 83 countries, tying the record set by Stranger Things 4," the tweet read.

Netflix's tweet did mention the 'English-language' caveat, however. For, the South Korean survival drama series 'Squid Game', which went on to become a phenomenon, was watched for an incredible 571.8 million hours in its first week. It remains the most-watched Netflix series of all time.