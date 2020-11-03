Watch trailer: Drew Barrymore plays dual roles in 'The Stand-In'

Drew Barrymore is here to woo her fans with a double role in ‘The Stand-In’, an upcoming comedy.

The official trailer of the film was released today.

‘The Stand-In’ stars Golden Globe winner Drew Barrymore in dual roles in a story of a disaffected comedy actress who is busted for tax evasion along with her ambitious stand-in who she hires to do community service in her place. The story gets exciting when the stand-in starts to take the actress’s identity, career, and boyfriend and finally kicks her out of her own house.

The star-studded cast also includes Michael Zegen, Emmy Award nominee Ellie Kemper, T.J. Miller, and Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor.

An official selection of The Tribeca Film Festival, ‘The Stand-In’ was written by Sam Bain and is produced by The Exchange’s Caddy Vanasirikul and Brian O’Shea, Flower Films’ Ember Truesdell and Chris Miller, and Tom McNulty.

Watch the trailer here:

The Drew Barrymore starrer, ‘The Stand-In’ will release in select theaters, On Demand, and on Digital on December 11.