Watch The Marvels trailer: Triple more fun and sass as women superheroes come together

Get ready for some crazy action as Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani come together in The Marvels. The Marvel Studios film is out with its new trailer with Brie Larson taking over as Carol Danvers with an important mission at hand. Entering the MCU world with this film are Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani who will be seen as Captain Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. The Marvels is a sequel to the 2019 film, Captain Marvel.

An out-and-out female-led supergroup, Carol, Monica, and Kamala are forced to band together for the sake of humanity in the world, as their powers get interwoven and they swap each other’s places to get back their powers. The audiences will also get to see Samuel L. Jackson’s return as Nick Fury and Zawe Ashton’s villain, Dar-Benn, who is intent on destroying several worlds.

Where did we see Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani before?

Parris first appeared in the Disney+ series WandaVision, playing Monica, the daughter of Carol’s late friend, Maria Rambeau (played by Lashana Lynch in Captain Marvel). Vellani starred in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel as the Captain Marvel super-fan, Kamala.

The Marvels is from MCU's Phase Five

With The Marvels, the audiences will get an entry to MCU’s Phase Five. The same kicked off earlier this year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Watch The Marvels trailer here:

The Marvels is helmed by Nia DaCosta. The film is slated to premiere on November 10.

