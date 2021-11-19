Watch 'Marry Me' trailer as Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson get caught in a strange love story

After much delay and change in cast, the trailer for ‘Marry Me’ starring Jennifer Lopez in leading role is finally out.

Described as Notting Hill meets The Proposal, Marry Me is about the story of a pop superstar Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiancé (Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously melts down onstage.

Jennifer Lopez then picks a random man, a math teacher named Charlie (Owen Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead. The film's trailer promises it to be a fun ride as it explores relationships, the expectations involved and what comes out of it.

Marry Me was initially set for release on Valentine’s Day this year. Then it moved to summer and moved again to Valentine;s Day weekend of 2022.

The film will now make it to the theatres on February 11, 2022.