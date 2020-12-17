Watch: Makers release 'Wonder Woman 1984' opening scene online featuring Gal Gadot

Only a few days left for the worldwide release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ starring Gal Gadot as the superhero and makers have released the opening scene of the film.

The said scene is merely for three minutes which runs as a flashback to Diana’s childhood when she participated in Themyscira’s Olympics. We’re shown large-scale spectacle and stunt-work as Amazonians participate in the games.

‘Wonder Woman 1884’ will have Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen reprise their roles from the first film as General Antiope and Queen Hyppolyta, respectively.

The scene then shows a transition from childhood to an adult Diana (Gal Gadot) fighting as Wonder Woman in the 1980s and ends with an exchange between her and Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig. The opening scene was shot on IMAX by director Patty Jenkins.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will release both in theatres and OTT channel -- HBO Max in the US.

In India, the film will be released in theatres on December 24, with paid previews beginning on December 23 while in the US it will release a day later, on Christmas.

