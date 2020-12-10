'Wonder Woman 1984' maker Patty Jenkins on film's early digital release: The choices are to sit on our film and wait or to release it

'Wonder Woman 1984' director Patty Jenkins has opened up about the film's digital release on HBO Max prior to its theatrical release. The film, starring Gal Gadot in the lead, will release on streaming platform before its selective theatrical release on December 25.



The film's release has faced lot of roadblocks this year due to the pandemic. It was scheduled to release earlier this year but the release date had to be changed multiple times before Warner Bros decided for a Christmas release.



The studio, in fact, created quite a buzz a few days back with its decision to simultaneously release all its 2021 films on streaming platforms and theatres. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who had been a frequent collaborator with the Studio, expressed displeasure over the move.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan said, "Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service," Nolan said.



Reacting to Nolan's statement, Jenkins said, "I agree with Chris. I don't think it's great for the future of filmmaking when Covid has passed." Jenkins was speaking to CNN and added, "However, our film was different. It was presented in a very different way, which is that we are at the height of the pandemic right now and people are really suffering and struggling and the choices are to sit on our film and wait or to release it."



Jenkins admitted she would like more people to watch her film in the theatre, but considering the current situation- she was happy that the film was finally releasing.



"In this case, at this moment in time only, I really was excited about this idea," Jenkins explained. "The number one reason I'm a filmmaker is to try share experiences with mankind and have the communal moment of sharing something. Yes, I loved it when it happens in theaters, but this year I'm so touched and moved that it's going to happen in people's homes when they can't go places and still happen in theaters where they can. There's something sort of wonderful about just saying now is the time to release the movie, regardless of all of those other things. I'm with Chris, I'm going to go right back to being a partner to the theatrical business. That's what I make films for."



'Wonder Woman 1984' is a sequel of the 2016 film and will release world wide on Christmas.