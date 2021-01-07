Watch 'Locked Down' trailer: Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor get together for lockdown heist

HBO Max released the trailer of lockdown heist film ‘Locked Down’ and can there be a better time for this? Starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the film is directed by Doug Liman.

Set in the time of COVID, the trailer of ‘Locked Down’ opens to a scene of Zoom call where people are discussing the ongoing matters of global lockdown. Ejiofor's Paxton tells his fellow Zoom callers,“We are all locked in this psychological prison of burning aloneness.”

Frustrated with lockdown, in another scene, Anne Hathaway's Linda screams in her own garden.

‘Locked Down’ was filmed in London amid the pandemic before being acquired by HBO Max in December. It follows Hathaway and Ejiofor's sparring couple as they attempt a high-risk, high-stakes jewelry heist at the world’s most exclusive department store, Harrods.

Before planning the robbery, the two struggle to coexist together as Paxton is furloughed from work.

The trailer is reminiscent of director Doug Liman’s previous works such as ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ and ‘The Bourne Identity’. The script was penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

The film also stars Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Locked Down’ is set to begin streaming on HBO Max on January 14.