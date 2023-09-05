WATCH | Loki Season 2 trailer promises TVA's return and more multiverse mayhem

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its share of ups and downs (more downs of late, admittedly, than ups), with the recent entries not receiving the warmest reception from fans and critics alike. However, there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon as the enigmatic Loki returns for a second season, promising an adventure that's bound to inject new life into the ever-expanding Marvel universe. With the Time Variance Authority (TVA) making a comeback, the stakes are higher than ever. Can Loki, portrayed once again by Tom Hiddleston, save the multiverse from chaos and regain the MCU's lost momentum?

The friendly faces of TVA return

The fan-favorite TVA agent, Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, will once again join Loki in his quest. However, there's a twist. Given Loki's timeline-altering escapades, it remains uncertain whether the Mobius in the teaser is the same lovable character we remember or an entirely different version altogether. This uncertainty adds an extra layer of intrigue.

New faces

Joining the ensemble cast is Ke Huy Quan, portraying Ouroboros, or "OB," a TVA technician. Loki has always been known for its unconventional pairings, and this addition only adds to the anticipation surrounding the series. As Loki navigates the challenges of a destabilising multiverse, the presence of these new characters sounds interesting.

Promise of characters from other franchises within the MCU

One of the most appealing things about MCU is its fun interconnectedness that allows movies and shows to reference other movies. It gives a definite sense of scale to a fictional cinematic universe that in a way feels authentic. We expect Loki season 2 to be no different.

Watch Loki season 2 on October 6.

